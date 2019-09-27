Mutharika discusses Malawi’s progress and priorities at UNGA

President Peter Mutharika at the 74th United Nations General Assembly discussed Malawi’s progress and priorities in a speech which was titled “For my country and the voiceless of the developing world” .

Mutharika cited some programmes his government is implementing aimed at achieving sustainable development. These include the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III which is the overarching national development framework that targets Sustainable Development Goals; Poverty Reduction Policies and Programmes and Social Support Programmes that target the ultra-poor and vulnerable in the country.

Others are free access to basic social services such as health and education; National Social Support Programme to guide the delivery of social protection services and the Social Cash Transfer.

“This intervention provides a predictable cash flow to cushion vulnerable households. We also have an additional top-up value for all school-going learners. This programme has taken hopeless people out of poverty, improved school enrolment and retention, and reduced extreme hunger.

“The programme has so far benefited a total of 1.2 million individuals from 280,000 households. These are mostly child and female-headed households,” he said.

Mutharika, who also spoke as Chair for the Least Developed Countries, called on UN members to think of humanity and speak with one goal to eradicate poverty in the world, especially in the developing world.

He challenged the UN that it is possible to eradicate poverty because the world has enough resources. But he argued that it is only one per cent of the world controlling ninety-nine per cent of the resources.

“Poverty eradication remains an elusive objective in Sustainable Development Goals. Unfortunately, for some countries in this Assembly, poverty is a leverage for controlling other human beings of other places,” he said.

This year’s UNGA was under the theme: “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.”

Mutharika attended several high level meetings which included the Sustainable Development Goals where he spoke on behalf of the Least Developed Countries; Roundtable Discussion on HIV ad Aids progress in Africa hosted by former USA president George W. Bush.

He also attended a reception hosted by USA President Donald Trump and his wife Melania and a meeting with Thomas Barry, a business tycoon in New York who is President and Chief Executive Officer for Zephyr Management which manages private equity funds.

