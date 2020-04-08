Malawi hands over two bodies of Mozambicans killed over blood suckers myths

Malawi government has on Wednesday handed over bodies of two Mozambicans killed by angry people in Karonga on suspicion that they were blood suckers, to Maputo.

Paulo Sebastiao, a Mozambican official travelled to Karonga to receive the two bodies on behalf of his government.

The two, and another person who escaped, were on transit to Tanzania on business trip.

They were illegally apprehended at Pusi trading centre in the district after the mob mounted an illegal roadblock on Saturday.

The Mozambican Foreign Affairs minister told the BBC that his government was in talks with Lilongwe to arrest the suspected murderers.

The number of people killed because of the blood suckers myths has risen to a dozen now across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!