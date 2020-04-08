Malawi hands over two bodies of Mozambicans killed over blood suckers myths

April 8, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi government has on Wednesday handed over bodies of two Mozambicans killed by angry people in Karonga on suspicion that they were blood suckers, to Maputo.

Malawi government officials handing over the two bodies to Mozambique officials 

Paulo Sebastiao, a Mozambican official travelled to Karonga to receive the two bodies on behalf of his government.

The two, and another person who escaped, were on transit to Tanzania on business trip.

They were illegally apprehended at Pusi trading centre in the district after the mob mounted an illegal roadblock on Saturday.

The Mozambican Foreign Affairs minister told the BBC that his government was in talks with Lilongwe to arrest the suspected murderers.

The number of people killed because of the blood suckers myths has risen to a dozen now across the country.

Bob Finye
Guest
Bob Finye

Very sad development. Are we so primitive?

2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Koma umbuli wa ku Malawi ndi wochititsa manyazi.

Ena kungoyambitsa mphekesela basi anthu kuyamba kuphana? Ngakhale blood sucker anamuwonapo kuti?

3 hours ago
