Malawi holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Monday

Government says this year’s holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr marking the end of the Islamic Holy month of Ramadhan, will be held on Monday.

Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba says the declaration of the holiday follows advice from the Muslim Association of Malawi.

“The announcement of the actual sighting of the new moon shall be made by the Muslim Association of Malawi, but this will not affect the holiday on Monday,” Kalemba said.

The Muslim Association of Malawi says the moon will be sighted either on Sunday or Monday.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Muslim year when Muslims do not eat or drink between sunrise and sunset.

During the month of Ramadhan, Muslims observe “a strict fast and participate in pious activities such as charitable giving and peace-making and it is time for intense spiritual renewal for those who observe it”.

The annual observance of Ramadhan which lasts for between 29 and 30 days based on the sighting of the crescent moon is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

