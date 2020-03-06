Malawi immigration for rigorous border checks as Coronavirus precaution measure

Director General of Immigration Masauko Medi has urged immigration officers through the country to be vigilant in enforcing the Citizenship Act by vigorously checking immigrants as a precaution measure.to prevent the deadly Coronavirus from spreading into Malawi.

Medi said this on Friday when the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services held an emergency meeting at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on handling the deadly Coronavirus, which has now spread to six African countries, including neighboring South Africa.

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has decided to impose stricter controls at its border checks, including demanding from travellers coming from countries with a coronavirus outbreak – China, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran – to disclose their health status upon arrival.

During his address, Medi warned the officers to desist from corruption and check the previous countries the immigrants have travelled to before allowing them to enter into the country.

So far, the virus has killed over 3 000 people worldwide with over 90 000 infections.

