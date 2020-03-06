Malawi immigration for rigorous border checks as Coronavirus precaution measure

March 6, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Director General of Immigration Masauko Medi has urged immigration officers  through the country to be vigilant in enforcing the Citizenship Act by vigorously checking immigrants   as a precaution measure.to prevent the deadly Coronavirus from spreading into Malawi.


Medi: Check the previous countries the immigrants have travelled to before allowing them to enter Malawi
The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services holding an emergency meeting at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on handling the deadly Coronavirus

Medi said this on Friday  when the  Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services held  an emergency meeting at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on handling the deadly Coronavirus, which has now spread to six African countries, including neighboring South Africa.

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services  has decided to impose stricter controls at its border checks, including demanding from travellers coming from countries with a coronavirus outbreak – China, Italy,  South Korea, Japan and Iran – to disclose their health status upon arrival.

During his address, Medi warned the officers to desist from corruption and check the previous countries the immigrants have travelled to before allowing them to enter into the country.

So far, the virus has killed over 3 000 people worldwide with over 90 000 infections.

Mchawa
Guest
Mchawa

Ikabwera itimaliza. Ngati akuyilephera mayiko oti ali ndi mankhwala mzipatala komanso ali ndi ndalama, ndiye kwenikweni ife? Kutha kwa dziko uku. It doesn’t matter how many workshops you cash from. We are doomed as a country.

2 hours ago
Mandado@147
Guest
[email protected]

this immigration and this clueless govt will bring us corona its just a matter of time

3 hours ago