Malawi opposition on alert over Israeli visitors

Oposition political parties say they are alert after reports that three Israelis are visiting Malawi reportedly on State House undisclosed business with some sections claiming they were “espionage agent” just two months before the court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

The three Israelis; Aviv Osher using passport number 3901885, Barlev Omer on passport number 32212418 and Tsairi Marom travelling on passport number 39023709 flew into the country on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Private practice lawyer Bright Theu took to social media on Friday to question government decision to grant the Israelis special immigration clearance .

A letter from the Immigration and Citizenship Services signed by Gloria Mtande clears the three to arrive in Malawi having been issued with gratis entry single visa on arrival.

“They are coming to Malawi at the invitation of State House on business visit,” says the letter in part.

According to lawyer Theu, the Israeli visitors include intelligence specialist and one with expertise in developing data manipulation computer programmer (python).

Theu, who represented UTM president Salos Chilima in the presidential election petition case at the Constitutional Court, said there is a “curious” rumour about vote rigging in the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Citizenship Services department has transferred some senior officers over the leakage of the letter to clear the three Israelis.

In the shakeup, officer in-charge for Immigration at Kamuzu International Airport Mbalose Mapemba has been moved to Malawi Investment Trade Center and will be replaced by Justin Bello from the ministry of homeland security.

Theu said the shake up at immigration over the leakage is to “confirm that the foreign agents are not here for any legitimate business.”

