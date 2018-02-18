Malawi insurance giant UGI to launch new product: Auto Shield

Insurance giant, United General Insurance (UGI) will be launching a new product which will see policy holders enjoying free installation of alarm systems on their cars.

UGI Chief Operating Officer Mac Donald Chibwe said in interview that the policy, Auto Shield is expected to be launched early next month.

“Auto Shield Car policy will help policy holders be covered for theft of accessories. There are times when your vehicle accessories have been ransacked by thieves only to learn that you were never covered for theft because you did not fit your car with an alarm system. This policy is coming to give peace of mind to policy holders because when one purchases the policy, one will get a free installation of a car alarm system,” said Chibwe.

“AutoShieldcar policy removes the stress of not being covered for theft of accessories from your car. AutoShield car policy is simply our promise that we will be with you every step of the way whether in sunshine or downpour,” added Chibwe.

He said the policy comes with unbeatable benefits such as fast claims service, theft cover, instant repair authorization, free towing services, increased liability covers and free alarm immobilizer fitment.

“We believe theft is one of the essences of being covered comprehensively,” said Chibwe.

He said the free alarm security system comes with some features which include remote arming or disarming, silent alarming, electric alarm, robbing proof when driving, side door closed reminder option, duplicate remote, intelligence glass breaking sensors, open door flash light, door bonnet and boot protection amongst many other features.

“Another good thing about Auto Shield Car policy is that it gives a policy holder self-authorisation of repairs up to MWK250,000 without seeking prior approval from UGI and if the costs exceed K250,000 then the policy holder is assured of getting instant repair authorization within 72 hours,” explained Chibwe.

“If your car is worth MWK5million or above you are automatically qualified to buy AutoShield Car Policy,” added Chibwe

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :