Malawi just 2 hours flight away from coronavirus attack: HIV raise Covid-19 risk

Malawi is now at the high risk of the deadly coronavirus attack after one suspect has tested positive in South Africa, just a two hour flight away from Lilongwe.

This has raised again the preparedness of the government of Malawi to prepare and prevent the attack which can be deadly to Malawi which has a weak public health system.

There are many flights a day between Lilongwe and Johannesburg as well as road transport between the two countries which have close economic and business ties.

There are thousands of Malawians living and working in the mineral rich Rainbow nation.

The South African government says in a statement that the first case of the disease has been detected in a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife.

The South African couple, who have two children, were part of a group of 10 who returned from Italy on 1 March, South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

This brings to 27 the number of coronavirus cases reported in Africa. Algeria is worst-affected, with 17 cases, 16 of them in the same family.

BBC’s news analyst in South Africa Andrew Harding said the continent as a whole has clearly benefitted from the remarkably slow arrival of the virus in Africa – a window of several weeks that has enabled the World Health Organization (WHO), national governments and other groups to build up testing and treatment capabilities.

But he states that in South Africa, there are particular concerns related to the country’s long-running HIV epidemic – the worst in the world.

More than seven million people here are living with a virus that seriously weakens immune systems, leaving many people potentially more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Corona Virus to date has infected more than 95,000 people and killed at least 3,300 worldwide.

