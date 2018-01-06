Malawi, Morocco vow to boost bilateral cooperation

Malawi and Morocco have vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism, transport and training.

The pledge was made during a meeting between Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita and his Malawian counterpart Emmanuel Fabiano.

Fabiano expressed his country’s willingness to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of private sector in enhancing Moroccan-Malawian cooperation

For his part, Bourita stressed that political ties between Morocco and Malawi have witnessed positive developments in recent years, adding that cementing the ties is part of Morocco’s policy to promote inter-African and south south cooperation.

