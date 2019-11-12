Malawi needs K31bn for food relief – Official

Government says it has a shortage of K31.1 billion to buy food for one million people who face starvation this year.

Chipiliro Khamula, spokesperson for the Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) said the government has received K6.7 billion only from DfID and USAID.

“Government is yet to receive pledges from other donors, this is why we have this huge deficit,” said Khamula.

He said the government will soon start the distribution of food in hunger hard hit areas such as Nsanje, Chikhwawa, Balaka and Phalombe among other areas.

A recent government and donor survey say just over one million Malawians will starve unless they are given relief food.

