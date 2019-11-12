Sparc sponsors K1 million towards ICTAM innovations awards

ICT solutions service provider in Africa, Sparc Systems, has sponsored K1 million to go towards this year’s Information and Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Innovations Awards slated for Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on Wednesday and Thursday, November 13-14.

Sparc Systems Head of Sales and Marketing, Alena Chiwaya said they are putting in K1 million for the Innovations Awards to boost the industry.

“We are always passionate about young and upcoming innovators because we believe they have a role in their contribution to the development of this nation if given support,” she said.

Chiwaya said it was not the first time that Sparc has supported the event.

“Last year, we sponsored K1 million to the overall winner of the awards Mr. Yusuf Chimole. As an ICT solutions company it is our desire to associate with fellow players in the industry and also motivate up and coming innovators,” she said.

ICTAM president Bram Fudzulani said the donation has come at the right time as preparations for this year’s awards are taking shape, which the association budgeted at K30 million.

“This sponsorship will help us a long way. The money will help us to meet logistical challenges towards the success of this event,” he said.

Fudzulani said the innovation forum was significant as it is the forum that the sector brainstorms on issues affecting the industry.

“The innovations forum is very important in as far as the issue of technology signage for local technoprenuers is concerned and is one way of promoting local technology innovators while solving the local challenges,” he said.

ICTAM has also received sponsorship from Airtel Malawi, Technet and National Bank of Malawi Plc.

Sparc Systems Limited, is making inroads in Rwanda’s and Zambia’s ICT market where it has unveiled a wide range of innovative products that will help support their client business across the country.

According to Rwanda online news, Sparc’s Group Managing Director Wisely Phiri held a customer interaction cocktail at Kigali Serena Hotel in Rwanda last week which was attended by business captains there where he presented a number of products which he said will help assist customers that would want to engage services from Sparc to achieve their business goals.

The report says some of the products showcased at the function included the case management system accessed through the customer support portal where customers are given access to manage their technical support requests with Sparc Systems Engineers.

“Mr. Phiri explained that customers on Service Level Agreements are given login details to create cases online.

“The system is then able to create a service request and assign an engineer nearest to the customer based on the customer location. An engineer will be onsite within 30 minutes or for online support immediately.”

Phiri further says the user can escalate cases from the system.

