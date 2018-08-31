Malawi Police arrest 3 Nigerians over illicit drug trafficking

Malawi Police have arrested three Nigerians, two in the capital city Lilongwe and one in Blantyte , in connection with their alleged invovlement in illicit drug trade in the country.

In Blantyre on Thursday, police arrested Nze Chidiebere ,27 years old from village Inio,Tribe Igbo,Mbisi Town in Nigeria, C/O Area 36 Lilongwe Malawi on allegations that he was dealing in an illegal chamba trade.

The suspect was found with four parcels weighing 4 Kilogrammes ( kgs ) of Cannabis Sativa after recieving a tip from well wishers.

Meanwhile, Chidiebere has since admitted to have sent the rest while using fake Malawian names like Ernest Makhaza and Patricia Banda.

” Yes that’s the deeds of dealers , based in Lilongwe but committing a Crime in Blantyre all to disguise the evil deeds,” said Chitonde.

The suspect is in custody at Blantyre Police and will be expected to answer Charges of Illegal Exportation of Dangerous Drugs contrary to Sec.4 of Dangerous Drug Act as read with Sec.19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

Meanwhile, the police in Lilongwe have also arrested two Nigerians – Collins Okoligwe Amaech, 30, and Kingsley Olisa – for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The two, who police say were on the run since ‘Operation Clean Area 47 of Drugs’ started in May this year, were arrested at Mississippi Lodge in Mtandire Township in the capital.

National police deputy spokesman Thomeck Nyaude said the duo will appear before the Lilongwe Magistrate Court to answer charges of being found in possession of dangerous drugs, an offfence that attarcts a minimum of five years imprisonment if found guilty.

“We arrested the two after a tip-off and we discovered that after the operation to flush out drug traffickers in Area 47 started, the two chose to leave their homes and started dwelling in lodges,” said Nyaude.

According to Nyaude, Police discovered apomorphine drug which they say they will use as evidence in court.

There has been concerns of an apparent increase in the illicit drug business in the country and in May this year Malawian national Riyadh Randera, 26, died in Brazil when he .ade the trip without his parents’ knowledge and swallowed cocaine-filled condoms to evade security but the condoms burst in him.

Nigerian national Alex Ojukwu, nicknamed Old Man, who confessed to having bought an air ticket for Riyadh for the trip, was arrested by police on the matter.

Centre for Peace and Security (CPS) executive director Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa (retired) said the problem of illicit drugs is compounded with the Malawi Police Service failing in public security and the Immigration letting in shady foreigners with criminal backgrounds.

