Malawi Police arrest 4 Malawians, 26 Ethiopians over human trafficking

Malawi Police at Hewe in Rumphi have arrested four Malawians for allegedly aiding 26 Ethiopians enter the country illegally.

The police have also impounded three vehicles and two motorcycles which were suspected to have been used in trafficking mission.

Rumphi police spokesperson Noel Kamchenga said police received information that some vehicles suspected to have carried illegal immigrants were heading towards Hewe trading centre from Kanyenjere border.

He said police officers at Hewe police unit mobilised and mounted a snap roadblock and within a short period of time two vehicles appeared approaching the road block with high speed.

“Police signalled them to stop but the drivers disobeyed the signals and spade off,” said Kamchenga.

He said a few minutes later, three other vehicles following each other also approached the snap roadblock with high speed and the drivers also ignored the stop signals by police and this prompted the officers shot in the air but still in vain.

Immediately, the police resorted to shooting at the vehicle tyres and due to impact the vehicles failed to move a long distance, he said.

The Rumphi police spokesperson said a follow up was made and the suspects were arrested upon failing to produce proper travelling documents.

The police, according to Kamchenga, also impounded three vehicles registration numbers KA10326 Isuzu KB, MH6287 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and LL2616 Toyota Fortuner and two motorcycles which were being used by the suspects.

He said the four Malawians have been identified as: Wongani Chipeta 24, James Kambelengondo 27, Andrew Mwanyongo 35 and MacDonald Mbewe 23.

Kamchenga said police are still investigating the case and the suspects will soon appear before court to answer charges of illegal entry and aiding illegal immigrants respectively.

