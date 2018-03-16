Malawi Police arrest lawyer Kanyenda for ‘swindling’ client, released

March 16, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Blantyre-based private practice lawyer David Kanyenda was arrested by Fiscal Police on Wednesday for allegations of swindling a client K5. 8 million.

David Kanyenda: Paid back the money and was released

Malawi Police Service (MPS) head of Fiscal and Fraud Section, Isaac Norman, said Kanyenda was released after he paid back the money.

He got the money for his client Wisted Chaweka which was compensation for a road accident in 2013.

Chaweka of Mpanga Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre was involved in a car accident in 2013 and engaged Kanyenda as lawyer to claim compensation.

“Kanyenda did not give his client the money which he got in 2014. He has since paid back after we arrested him,” Norman said.

Observers say Malawi needs the lawyers of high integrity and be role models to the society because they are torch bearers of justice.

“The arrest of Kanyenda should serve as a lesson to other lawyers that they will be exposed for any unacceptable behaviour,” commented Lubwalubwa Juma.

“We know that some lawyers have been short-changing their clients for some time and have been getting away with it because they were shielded by their mother body. Both the Law Society and government should work out a mechanism for members of the public to report unethical and unprofessional lawyers,” he added.

Malawi Law Society could not immediately issue a comment.

13 Comments on "Malawi Police arrest lawyer Kanyenda for ‘swindling’ client, released"

Zude
Guest
Zude

Ku Nomatisamusankhgadzayambe kuba cash.Mbava izi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes 10 seconds ago
Kikuyu
Guest
Kikuyu

a Davida Kanyenda all those fancy pictures post on facebook basi ndalama zakuba…..fokufu zako….try me i will blow up your ass…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes 39 seconds ago
Chuma chazungu
Guest
Chuma chazungu

Ndiye akufuna kukhala chairman wa Wanderers football club. Noooo dont trust him. He is a thief

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes 55 seconds ago
Chinocho
Guest
Chinocho

Awanso zochita zawo… chimidzimidzi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes 52 seconds ago
Buyelekhaya
Guest
Buyelekhaya

Kandideti uyo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Takondwa
Guest
Takondwa

MLS please take neccessary measures on him timely if ever the profession integrity has to be upheld

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 44 minutes ago
Big
Guest
Big

How can they, when they are all the same?imagine the grouping is fighting the directive that RBM issued to stop this theft.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 18 minutes ago
Zude
Guest
Zude

Umbava pa Malawi..Eeiish.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 46 minutes ago
dungulinya
Guest
dungulinya

Ayayaya a Kanyenda. Just a common thief. Akanamumanga

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 5 minutes ago
Mtimba sonjo
Guest
Mtimba sonjo

HAS he paid principal with interest? How much is the interest?
Police come out clear on this.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 11 minutes ago
Hatton
Guest
Hatton

Pakhaletu chiongola dzanja as lawyers always do for late payment. Late Senzani anabweza ndalama zobedwa, MLS remind Malawians if she were released.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 34 minutes ago

