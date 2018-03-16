Karonga stadium fire swiftly extinguished

There was a commotion at Karonga stadium during the game of Karonga United and Rumphi Pirates on Thursday when the 20 000 seaters stadium was gutted fire.

The incident occurred around 4pm after the second half of the game.

According to eye witness, reporter Grecian ‘Bolera’ Mbewe, the fire started at VIP stand.

Mbewe said that the stadium officials suspected that the problem was due to the electrical fault.

According to him, many people including the district chairperson Hurry Mwanyembe ran out of the stadium during the incidence.

However, after 35 minutes, the fire extinguisher from Karonga airport together with some people managed to control the situation.

“After the problem was controlled, the game continued. To say the truth, the fire extinguisher was the rescue. Otherwise the story would have been different,” said Mbewe.

Officials are yet to issue a comment on the matter.

Some people survived with minor injuries.

The half billion kwacha, local development funded stadium, was officially opened early this year .

