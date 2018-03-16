Fredokiss rebrands NBS Bank student account into ‘Khenge’

A renowned popular local musician, Fredokiss Kaluwa has rebranded the NBS Bank student account into ‘Khenge’.

Speaking in an interview Kaluwa, who is also NBS brand ambassador, said Khenge student account is a non interest bearing account designed for students who are in colleges, secondary or university schools in Malawi.

He said many students have already started opening their accounts through Khenge although the student account was already there for several years and throughout the years except that it has just been rebranded to make it appealing to the target audience.

He said the NBS Bank believes in talking banking to the people and this was just one of the ways for him to reach out to the youth.

“This account will allow the students to save and transact money easily and it mainly carters for future high net worth clients,” said Kaluwa.

Kaluwa said as a youth transaction it is very important that they understand the importance of financial responsibility by being able to store their money.

He further said the account offers debit card which they will be using when they want to obtain the cash, and also be able to check their balances, make purchases and pay bills through Eazy mobile and Eazy online.

He concluded that all students are welcome to open this account by visiting their nearest NBS service center and they will be required to bring a letter from their institution, a valid student identity, passport or driving license.

