Malawi police hunt for ‘sexual terrorist’ WhatsApp group members

Malawi Police in Kanengo, Lilongwe are hunting for a group of females which have been scandalising men by posting their pictures on their open WhatsApp group and affixing unprintable words to them.

Over 20 men have been victims to this crusade.

Police sources at Kanengo indicate that six complaints have been lodged and eight leads have been made to arrest the females.

According to the amended Communications Act 2016 anyone who uses electronic gadgets to spread false news or rumours will be in contravention of the same law.

“We have been served with the electronic evidence of what this group has been posting and sharing. We are now following leads to arrest them,” said the official.

Just three years ago the Mchinji First Grade Magistrate’s Court sentenced Protazio Nkhoma to 42 months imprisonment with hard labour for defamation of character contrary to Section 201 of the Penal Code.

The court heard that, on February 10 2017, the convict posted an article that was defamatory in nature, and intended to injure the reputation of Lonzoe Defector Zimba.

“There are laws that criminalise issues of this nature. In case of this case we will use those laws to bring the culprits to book because we have clear leads. Today if you have a mobile phone don’t use it to injure other people,” he said.

This comes in the wake of Blantyre Magistrate Court also convicting a woman for spreading fake news.

Nyasa Times reported that Mercy Gondwe, 43, has been slapped with a K500,000 fine and 18 months imprisonment- suspended to 18 months – after she authored a message and posted it on a WhatsApp group alleging that FDH Bank was collecting National IDs and passing them on to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Gondwe, who spent some days in a Police cell, has also been ordered to retract the malicious message she circulated. She will be writing through the same WhatsApp group ‘Citizen for Transformation’ and the message will clearly indicate that what she circulated was false and unfounded.

