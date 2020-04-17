First 3 Malawi Covid-19 patients recover, tests negative – Minister

The first three people to be infected with coronavirus in Malawi have recovered after tests results showed negative but one more Covid-19 positive case has been recorded bringing the number to 17, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Friday.

Mhango, who chairs Malawi’s Cabinet committee overseeing its response to the pandemic, told a news conference in Lilongwe that the three of the 17 coronavirus patients were recovering and could soon be declared cured.

“The first 3 cases of Covid-19 that were diagnosed and confirmed in Lilongwe on 2 April, 2020 tested negative yesterday [Thursday],” said Mhango.

“As a matter of procedure, the test will be repeated tomorrow [Saturday] and if they test negative again, they will be declared cured of Covid-19,” he added.

The minister said the latest case is of a 70-year old Blantyre businessman of Asian origin.

Mhango urged people to continue abiding by the social distancing and hygiene rules to flatten the curve of infection.

