Malawi police surround Bendulo’s house, key witness in poll case

One of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s key witness in the disputed presidential results of the May 21 polls, Anthony Bendulo, has started sailing into troubles from the state machineries following his testimony in the court recently that that rigging was orchestrated by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) IT officers to favour first respondent President Peter Mutharika.

More than 20 heavily armed Police officers had by early Thursday morning surrounded Bendulo’s residence following where they failed to execute their unspecified actions.

Whilst Bendulo was at the court, he received a call from her mother who notified him of the heavy armed police officers at his house who claimed to be sent by Lilongwe City Council to do an investigation on unpaid City rates.

MCP officials said they feared the State is now determined to silence Bendulo and others “through brutality”.

Bendulo said he was informed by his mother that armed police were at his home.

“My home is under siege,” he said.

Bendulo said it was difficult to understand the police action.

Nyasa Times was not able to immediately reach the police for comment.

Bendulo, who worked as an IT analyst for MCP during the May elections, has come on the limelight following his comprehensive exposé on the electoral body mismanagement of data and the rigging and it has been established that now he is being hunted by the regimr thugs for his court testimony.

Most social media platforms have been awashed with lots of criticism messages directed to the police for acting unprofessionally saying they are doing all these intimidations following orders from the ruling party officials.

Chakwera alongside first petitioner Saulos Chilima of UTM Party are seeking nullification of the presidential election results over alleged irregularities in the results management system.

