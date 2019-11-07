Phyzix releases new single titled Michael Yekha

A renowned artist popularly known by his stage name as Phyzix has released a new single titled Michael Yekha.

Michael Yekha was one of the popular Malawian musicians in the 80s.

In an interview, the artist said the song is about counting one’s blessings and was inspired by part of Michael Yekha’s song Ndiwerengere ndalama.

“I did this song because I grew up listening to it which is why I named the song after his name,” he said.

The song has featured some of the renowned artists in the country like Theo Thomson, Tay Grin, Piksy, Teddy and Young Kay.

“We sampled his original work and naming it after him is simply an acknowledgement. There are elements of the original instrumental and the part at the beginning has been urbanized on the chorus,” he said.

He added that the Instrumental has been done by ToniCity and produced at by Leumas.

Furthermore, the song has been done at two different studios; at Theo Thomson’s and Stich Fray’s in Blantyre.

He said he has urbanised the song to fit his audience at the same time give them a taste of old school music.

“I believe we should never forget where we are coming from. Such music is part of our culture and identity. People like Michael Yekha created music that has trapped so many memories into time,” he said.

Phyzix has promised his fans more music, videos, shows, and entertainment which are coming soon.

