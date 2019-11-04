Malawi president Mutharika warns of power struggle in ruling DPP

President Peter Mutharika has warned of power struggle in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of his retirement as party head in 2023.

Mutharika said this on Sunday on arrival in Blantyre where he is expected to preside over a number of official engagements in the south.

“You must exercise patience, love one another. Avoid this internal power struggle for the party leadership,” he said.

He then advised those vying for the top party leadership to prepare for the 2023 national convention where he said delegates will choose the appropriate leader.

Power struggle for the party leadership is silently raging with the Agriculture minister Kondwani Nankhumwa coming as front runner.

Others include vice president Everton Chimulirenji and Justice minister Bright Msaka amid reports that Local government minister Ben Phiri has decided to support the candidacy of Chimulirenji in retain for the vice presidency.

Mutharika told the DPP leaders and supporters to allow members of other parties to join or rejoin the DPP.

He however angered the opposition when he called them a nyaphapi who are bent to destroy the country.

Mutharika, a second later, called for unity among Malawians, saying the country is now past the elections which he claimed the DPP won.

