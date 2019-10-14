Malawi presidential elections case verdict set for year end

The verdict of the historic elections petition case at the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe may be delivered by the end of the year, Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba has said.

In the case, opposition parties UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the victory of President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Patemba, who is Registrar of the High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, said based on the active case management by the five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Redson Kapindu together with legal team for both petitioners and respondents, the case may be concluded by November or December.

“We are hoping – all things being equal , if there will be no disturbances – that we should be done with this case [by November or December],” said Patemba.

She maintains that after all witnesses are heard and submissions are made, and case is closed, the court must, as per set rules, deliver its judgement within 45 days.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and his counterpart, MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera, want results of the Tripartite Elections nullified on allegations that MEC mismanaged them and unduly announced Mutharika as winner.

They are seeking a rerun of the presidential polls.

