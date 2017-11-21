Malawi Queens dare England in test series, come in large numbers mission

The Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens jetted into London beaming with confidence that they would turn around their miserable record at Fast5 series and challenged the England Roses who won the title.

Arriving at Heathrows Terminal 2 at 3pm on Monday, the Queens were met by officials from the Malawi High Commission in London who hoisted the black, red and green flag at the terminal attracting attention of travellers many of whom came to ask for a selfie.

The Queens donning bueatiful national colours were treated to cheers as they arrived and the delegation led by President of the Netball Association of Malawi, Khungekike Matoga, Secretary General Carol Bali and Coach Mary Waya were recieved by an official from England Netball.

Malaiw Queens declared they were not on a sight seeing mission but to make a point that they are African Netball Queens.

“We have all our arsenal and we expect to make a statement that we are netball giants not only in Africa, but globally,” said Waya.

Malawi High Commission’s spokesperson Kondwani Munthali said Malawians in UK should turn up in huge numbers to cheer their Netball team in London and Birmingham as it was the pride of the country in sports.

“Globally we have consistently ranked top five or six. We are netball powerhouse. Many of our neighbours in UK just hear of Malawi, it will be ideal pre-festive season event for all Malawians to turn up and cheer our Queens as they play the three games,” he said.

The Queens play their first game on Friday 24th in London at Copperbox Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from 7.30pm and on Sunday 26th at 1.30pm at the same venue. The team will travel to midlands playing on 29th at Genting Arena in Birmingham.

Tickets can be bought at www.theticketfactory.com .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :