Malawi Queens vent anger on Nambia at African Netball Championships

After a shock defeat to hosts Zambia, Malawi Queens on Friday came fighting and vented their anger by defeating Namibianetball team, the Desert Jewels, 86-47 at the African Women’s Netball Championship, which is also the 2019 Netball World Cup qualifiers in Lusaka.

Malawi played a high tempo game from the start of the first quarter, which ended 21-16 in their favour.

In the second quarter, Malawi increased their speed and the Namibian team could not handle it, allowing the Malawians to extend their score by 27 points to end the quarter 48-24.

Namibia came back more composed in the third quarter, but the world seventh and Africa’s second ranked team could not be stopped from running havoc on the Namibian defence that made interception mistakes and allowed their opponents to once more extend their lead by 16 points for a 64-37 scoreline.

In the last quarter of the match, Malawi added 22 points to their tally for a final score of 86-47 while the Namibian team only managed to score 10 points.

Six countries – Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Uganda and Kenya – are battling it out for ranking points as well as a place at next year’s World Cup.

Malawi, who have already qualified for the World Cup, are competing at the event for match fitness, as well as ranking points.

The Queens final fixture is on Saturday against Kenya.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :