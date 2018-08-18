Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in dire need of an extra ward

Being the only public facility that offers physiotherapy treatment in the country, the wards for Malawi Against Physical Disabilities’ Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre are overcrowded and there is need to construct an extra ward.

This was disclosed by MAP’s Board Chairman Thom Mwamadi on Tuesday, August 15 when Football Association of Malawi (FAM) donated physiotherapy and medical equipment worth MK4.5 million bought from the proceeds realised from the pre-season Charity Shield tournament.

Before making the presentation, the FAM delegation and the accompanying media were taken on a tour of the facility for them to appreciate the challenges they face.

Mwamadi said the Centre needs MK750 million a year for it to operate but it still is not enough because it is in dire need of a lot of things.

“The patients you are seeing here today are not the only ones in the country. There are many more waiting for places in this Centre and if you can imagine a country of more 16 million people relying on one facility which can only accommodate no more than 40 patients at any one shows that there is great need for expanding the centre,” Mwamadi said

“I am made to understand that with MK30 million, MAP can construct another ward within these premises. It is therefore our request to the corporate world to help us extend this facility so that we can serve more patients at any one time.

“Furthermore, these patients come here for rehabilitation but sometimes in the night they fall ill and need to be taken to hospitals of their choice. Unfortunately the facility has no ambulance. I wish to appeal to all well-wishers to help.”

He also appealed to well-wishers to help them acquire an off-road 4×4 to be used to visit discharged patients every once in awhile, which is important to monitor their progress.

In his remarks, he said they suffer the strain of feeding the patients and that they lack linen, washing powders. They pay huge electricity and water bills. They need water heaters for patients’ bathrooms.

“The list of needs is inexhaustible but I leave it to the media to take it up. These can only be possible with assistance from well-wishers like what FAM has done,” Mwamadi said.

“The Centre has relied on wellwishing organisations like yourselves to be able to sustain its services and without your help, this Centre would close and all these patients you see today would be dying in their homes.”

He said all donations should be addressed to MAP and for further enquiry the contacts are 01833158, 01877951 and 0888895993.

In his remarks, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said they thought of Kachere Rehabilitation Centre for the donation because there are many times that players get seriously injured and need treatment by experts like those found at the centre.

He said they will work out a strategy that FAM and MAP should have a permanent partnership and that part of the proceeds from the Charity Shield shall be channelled to the centre.

The items FAM donated included a treadle mill, a trampoline, a gym bike, 10 wheelchairs, 10 pairs of aluminium clutches, 30 walking sticks, 10 foot-stools, 4 weighing scales, 20 squeeze balls, 10 pedal bins and 20 digital thermometers.

