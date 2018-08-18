Kambala says SKC has reputation of integrity needed to transform Malawi

Businessman-cum-politician Newton Kambala, who is also in the fast-growing United Transformation Movement (UTM), has described his boss and state vice president Saulos Chilima as a “corruption free” gentleman who is ethical with a reputation integrity and credibility.

Kambala said that the Movement continues to grow both in strength and numbers, and that it is destined to stay to change Malawi and the lives of Malawians.

After putting up electric launches in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu before the last in the eastern region of Mangochi, the party had not yet announced its convention date.

But Chilima had hinted at the launch in Blantyre that UTM, in the spirit of democracy, would hold an elective indaba.

During the last launches, Chilima has spoken boldly on his will to fight corruption with an iron fist.

Speaking in an interview monitored on a local radio station, Kambala said his stint with Chilima has made him believe that he is a man who values integrity greatly.

“Dr. Chilima is corruption free, and I think we are still in touch because we share the same principles and ideologies that can help transform Malawi,” said Kambala.

According to Kambala, he was the one who persuaded Chilima to be interim leader of the movement.

The businessman said the convention will decide many other things including a comprehensive manifesto.

He said at no time did he dream of becoming a politician, but circumstances forced him to join frontline politics and serve.

“A number of business captains have also joined me. We have party cloths and t-shirts and other materials. All is from people who love the Movement,” he said.

Kambala claimed that UTM will use all of its existing structures on the ground, going in the rural areas meeting ordinary villagers dismissing claims as made by some quarters of the society that the movement has large followings in the urban centres.

He said he was happy to be in close ties with Michael Usi of the ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ fraternity, saying it has a similar philosophy just as UTM.

The United Transformation Movement( UTM) has a lot of homework to do to tell Malawians, who are anxiously waiting to see whether or not, Chilima will fulfill all the promises made especially that he will create one million jobs in just a year.

