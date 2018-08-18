Mia donates K1 million to St. Matthews Parish in Chikwawa 

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-president, Sidik Mia has donated K1 million towards the project for the construction of store rooms being done by St. Matthews Catholic Parish in Chikwawa Central.

Mia told the Parish that he decided to assist after learning of the project because he is deep rooted into the philosophy of sharing.

The political guru in Chikwawa and Nsanje, Mia was accompanied by former minister of information Moses Kunkuyu, Salim Bagus, Kondi Msungama and others and he said sharing is one of important doctrine that needs to be emulated by everyone.

He pledged to continue assisting the Parish at any stage of the K4 million project.

In his remarks, Father Malata thanked Mia for the donation describing it as timely as the money will go a long way in buying of construction materials and other expenses in relation to the project.

It is not the first time for Mia to help the church and not just in Chikwawa and Nsanje. Of late he has been going countrywide assisting churches, needy people and other organisations.

