Malawi team to compete at Copa Dar es Salaam Beach Cup: Stereo maintained as Coach

December 12, 2017 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Beach Soccer National Team  will take part  at the Copa Dar es Salaam tournament slated to kick-off on December 24-26 at  Coco Beach area, Oysterbay in Tanzania.

Malawi beach soccer team

Beach Soccer Malawi National Committee General Secretary Davies Saddo has confirmed.

Saddo said they have since released a 16 member squad to start preparations soon ahead of the tournament.

He expressed optimism that the Burning Sands also known as Mchenga Wamoto will do better at the tournament.

Four nations Uganda, Malawi, Zanzibar and the host Zanzibar are expected to take part.

Stereo Gondwe has been maintained as Head Coach and will be deputised by Willy Kumilambe and Edwin Mtachi.

Noel Kapapa will be the Team Doctor.

And below is a full list of players called into camp:

1. Frazer Phiri Junior (Nkopola).
2. Isaac Kajawa (Nkopola)
3. Sandram Ussi (Nkopola)
4. Hassan Kajoke (Mangochi Escom)
5. Ganizani Mphande (Nyerere Chintheche)
6. Mzee Simba (Vinthenga-Nkhotakota)
7. James Chikoka (Tourism-Salima)
8. Chikumbutso Sharpman (Tourism-Salima)
9. Beti Genasi (Livingstonia-Salima)
10. Davie Nkundi (Livngstonia-Salima)
11. Jowa Sipolo (Livingstonia-Salima)
12. Festas Aguero (Chirumba)
13. Afiki Assani (Munali-Salima)
14. Miyaka (Munali-Salima)
15. Miyaka (Munali-Salima.
16. G.K (Hot Boys-Chirumba)

 

