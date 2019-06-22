Malawi to have labs to test minerals – Mutharika

June 22, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Peter Mutharika has promised that his government will put in place a robust policy and legal framework to guide investments in the mining sector.

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa (L) consults with Mutharika before the address in which he outlined plans for the mining sector: .-Photo by Govati Nyirenda, Mana

Mutharika promised  this on Friday, in a state of the nation address boycotted by the opposition  in Parliament.

Addressing legislators from his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) along with a few independents, Mutharika  said: “Moving forward, we will establish a mining investment vehicle. This institution will provide stewardship in promoting sustainable mineral development and mining  investment. “

He added: “The vehicle will also assist in curbing illegal mining in the country.”

The Malawi leader, who titled his address ‘Consolidating Our Gains for Rapid Transformation’,  also said government will also ensure that this country has its own laboratories to test minerals.

Mutharika, 78, a former law professor, presided over improvements to infrastructure and a slowdown in inflation during his first five-year term.

He said this year’s anticipated growth of 5 percent, up from around 4 percent in 2018, would be driven by increased production in agriculture, and supported by mining, ICT, and financial services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of