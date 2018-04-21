Malawi U-20 player dies in Portugal: Abel Mwakalima

Malawi football fraternity has been hit a worst blow following the demise of budding Flames Under 20 forward, Abel Mwakilama, who reports indicate succumbed to cerebral malaria on Friday in Portugal.

Mwakalima was top goal scorer in the 2016 Northern Region Simama League with Chitipa United, helping the team to earn promotion into the 2017 TNM Super League.

When United got relegated, the lad had a short stay at Moyale Barracks before moving to Lilongwe from where he got chance to sign for Sporting Clube Esmoriz of Portugal via a Mozambiquean club.

Striker Richard Mbulu who is also in Portugal confirmed the death of Mwakilama and so did Mwakilama’s family in Chitipa.

Meanwhile, the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has expressed deep shock following the demise of the Junior Flames striker.

Analyst Collins Msuza, speaking on Mibawa Television on Friday night, said Malawi as a nation has lost vital talent for the future Malawi Senior National Football team.

“He was a natural striker who knew his job on the field of play. One problem the senior flames have is scoring and in Mwakilama, Malawi was hoping for a lethal and talented hit man. May his soul rest in peace,” lamented Msuza.

