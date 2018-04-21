Over 250 participate in Mzuzu ‘Be More’ city race

Mzuzu residents on Saturday came out in large numbers to participate in the second Standard Bank’s Be More City race which is a build-up to the main race scheduled for 9 June,2018 .

At exactly 6:00 am the Bank’s Chief Executive William le Roux led the athletes, families in the first ever Be More city race to happen in the green city of Mzuzu.

Mzuzu race covered a distance of 10 km starting from the Bank’s Mzuzu branch and stretch out through clock tower, Mzuzu stadium, Chiputula,Zolozolo ,Chimaliro and finished at the Bank.

One of participants Peter Makawa described the Be More city race as fun and helpful in promotion health for the families.

“This is a great experience that I have finished a 10 Km distance and what excite me the most is that we have been able to interact with different people of different professions,” said Makawa MBC journalist said.

Standard Bank Chief Executive Roux said that ‘Be More’ race sponsorship underscores Standard Bank’s passion in taking the lead to create meaningful engagement for customers and other stakeholders.

“Be more race is there to bring together customers, community, civic leaders and professional athletes. “Be More” race aims to become a platform by the Bank to create partnerships with customers, families and community with the goal of promoting health, wellness and financial services awareness in society that is why as a build-up to 9 June, 2018 Standard Bank and partners the bank is bringing city races in the main cities of Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe to set the tone for the main race,” said Roux.

Roux added, “We are also encouraging racers to join Nike+ Run Club App for them to connect with race peers during practice sessions the main race.”

For their part, the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) Vice President Emmanuel Mulonya said the association is using the city races to identify talents.

“Athletics federation has welcomed this development which on the other hand will help our federation to have easy access to scout youth when embarking on talent identification as parents will not hesitate in releasing them considering the fact that they will be aware of what athletics sport is,” Mulonya said.

Mathews Munkhondya came first in men category after finishing the 10 Km in 38 minutes while Mary Nyirongo out scooped the ladies after finishing the race in 58 minutes

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9th June 2018 and it will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category for the first 3 men and women.

The entry fee for the race is

21km MK17,000

10km MK 11,000

5km MK6000

To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to [email protected] or register online at www.bemorerace.com

