Malawi women’s football teams wants body dissolved, organise demo

As one way of showing their anger and passion of the game Malawian local women’s football teams have organised what they call demostrations against National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) which is aimed at forcing Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to dissolve the current NWFA for failing to run women’s football in the country.

According to the club’s spokesperson Isaac Jomo Osman the demonstrations which have been scheduled for Monday (May 11 2018) has been organised after the NWFA failed to respond to the teams request which they made on May 10 2018 when they refused to start the season asking NWFA to consider them by increasing the amount of money which clubs fight in a season as well as calling for an extra ordinary meeting to review their constitution.

According to Osman teams have decided to take a new step by organising demonstrations after noting that the NWFA is not showing any interest of responding to their request.

He said it very painful to note that despite the love and passion which some few individuals are showing by supporting women’s football teams NWFA is letting them down by giving clubs peanuts instead of putting more money in order to make the sport competitive and exciting.

“Enough is enough, we are now tired with NWFA officials. We first wrote them a letter two months ago before writing another one three weeks ago which we delivered to FAM but they have just proved to us that they dont love the game because they have not responded to any of the letters. As such on Monday all the teams from Northen, Central and Sourthern region we have agreed to march to Mpira House at FAM offices in Chiwembe where we’ll demand for the dissolving of the whole NWFA.

“It is very expensinve to run a team nowadays and we always spend alot of money to keep the players but at the end champion receiving K500 000 for four years now that’s an insult.

“Every year FIFA pumps in a lot of money for women’s football but instead of increasing prize money or organising a national league for women’s football which we’ve been crying for along time they are busy using the money for their own personal projects. Now we want FAM to give us the right people and if the NWFA is not dissolved they should forget to see us playing any competition till we see new faces,” said Osman.

NWFA Chairperson Severia Chalira refused to comment on the matter saying she was busy with other assignments.

