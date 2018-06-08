Karonga Utd urged to be ruthless in front of goal

As Karonga United look to consolidate their top flight status in the TNM Super League for the first time in their history, a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal looks set to derail their aspirations if not hastily addressed., the club’s technical panel has observed.

The concern comes as the crocodiles of Karonga despite keeping four successive clean sheets in a roll and dominating and creating numerous clear goal-scoring chances in a majority of the matches only found the back of the net once in those outings a Benard Msiska lone strike in the 1-0 win over Moyale Barracks last month.

Speaking in an interview, Karonga United tactician Christopher Nyambose, attributed their barren spell in front of goal down to a lack of composure and self-confidence.

“As a head coach it’s my responsibility to brim some self-confidence to the lads and as a technical panel we are doing that through extra training sessions and shooting drills and we will see a change in our upcoming games,” he said.

He added through the training sessions the emphasis has been on coordination among the midfield and the strike force as they are vital parts on the pitch.

“We are creating a lot of chances and we are failing to finish them off but I have confidence in my players that we can change this situation because we should have collected more points than we have right now,” Nyambose explained.

However, football commentator Rudoviko Nyirenda, has blamed Karonga United’s tactics for a lack of a cutting edge in front of goal.

Nyirenda observed that the midfield is too defensive minded and must be given the license to roam forward to provide space and openings for the isolated lone striker.

“From what I have observed Karonga united just need to change their approach in matches the midfield is too isolated from the forward and this must change because they have the midfielders who can pose a serious threat in the opposing penalty box hence strikers would have more space to score goals,” said Nyirenda.

Currently Karonga United are in position 7th in the 16 team member league with 10 points from 8 matches.

This weekend the Ingwinas face a daunting trip to Nkhotakhota to face MAFCO and in form Dwangwa United at the Chitowe Stadium.

