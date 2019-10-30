Malawi youth key to population control: Warned against early marriages

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Francis Phiso has warned youth in the country to avoid early marriages in order for them to complete their education and create brighter future.

The Minister made the remarks on Tuesday during the opening of National Youth Conference: Pre-symposium on Population and Development which was held at Bingu International Conventional Centre in Lilongwe.

He said that government was worried with the increase of early marriages in the country saying that a lot of youth are getting married before reaching the legal age of getting marriage and it is fueling the country’s population increase.

Phiso advised the youth not to engage in marriage before they completed their education if they have to live happy lives in future and help to maintain good population of the country.

“Before our youth get into marriages they should first of all have good education and prepare for the future and this would help them to live better lives in future and also assist to reduce country’s population,” he said.

The Minister added that, government is committed to support youth in the county in order for them to achieve their dreams.

“As government we are very committed to help our youth to achieve their goals, for this reason we have introduced various programmes to support them which include: technical colleges, job for the youth, tree planting and graduates internship programme.

“The mission of the government is to shape the future of the youth as we believe that the future of our country is in their hands,” he said.

National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) Board Chairperson, Helen Buluma commended the government for its efforts in transforming the lives of the youth in the country.

She said that NYCOM is also striving to enhance the living standards of young people in the country through empowering them with different skills such as; life, vocational and entrepreneurship skills.

The conference was patronized by youth from various districts across the country including; Mulanje, Zomba, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

One of the youths from Zomba District who attended the conference, Johns Makandanje applauded the initiatives which the government and non-governmental organizations are doing in promoting the livelihoods of the youth in the country, saying that it would empower the youth to contribute towards the development agenda of the country.

