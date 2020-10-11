Malawi, Zimbabwe play a drab draw

The Flames are preparing for Burkina Fasso in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, while Zimbabwe’s Warriors will face Algeria.

Warriors named a strong line-up that included overseas-based players like Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe, while Khama Billiat was handed the captain’s armband among PSL players Charlton Mashumba and Divine Lunga.

On the other side, Flames coach Meke Mwase made five changes from the side that narrowly lost to Zambia, with goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, Chikoti Chirwa, Peter Cholopi, Chimwemwe Idana and Schumacher Kuwali coming to the fore.

The Flames found a couple of big chances in the early exchanges, with Idana missing a sitter after guiding a shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy at the far post.

Yamikani Chester provided a nice pass which found Idana inside the box but his shot went over the crossbar.

Malawi kept on pressuring the Warriors in an open game and Gabadinho Mhango should have given the home side the lead just before the break after receiving a free in the box but he too curled his shot over the bar.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, did not offer the Flames space to exploit in the last third early in the second stanza, pinning them back in their own half.

Mwase made a double change in the 68th minute, as he brought on Baroka Fc Gerald Phiri Junior in place of Yamikani Chester and Richard Mbulu in place of Idana.

The Warriors had to finish the dying minutes without Billiat after he was stretched off the field from a challenge, although he was back on his feet and was replaced by Ian Nekati, as the visitors held on for the share of the spoils.

Mecuim Mhone’s short was also blocked by Zimbabwe keeper inside the box.