Illovo dangles K100 million in new promotion

Illovo Sugar Malawi has launched a new consumer promotion dubbed ‘Iponyereni kwakuya ndi Illovo’ which will see winners getting various prizes valued at a whopping K100 million.

Launching the promotion in Blantyre on Friday, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula said during the promotion, six lucky winners are expected to go away with six brand new Nissan NP200 pick-ups worth K70.5 million.

Katandula said they decided to come up with the promotion as one way of building value for their customers and consumers.

“The year 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone across the world mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are well aware of the current, economic difficulties present within all business sectors and this means that we need to be more creative and aggressive in our sales methods and marketing ideas. Tough times are for everyone to get tougher and not use the current climate as a negative block but rather an energizing spring board for new ideas.

“This is exactly what we have done by relooking at how we build value for our customers and consumers. While most would think that we had reached our peak, I am here today to assure you all that the sky indeed is not the limit,” said Katandula.

The promotion has been categorized in four namely stockists, grocers and table tops, mystery shopper activation and supermarket promotion.

The stockist promotion is open to wholesalers who buy Illovo Tseketseke sugar in bulk and on – sell bale’s to groceries and table tops and to enter the competition participants must purchase 2 tons or more of Illovo Tseketseke sugar from an authorised Illovo Sugar Malawi distributor outlet in their district and deposit their MRA receipt in a box with their name and phone number written at the back.

“Two draws will be held in November and December 2020 respectively and in each draw three cars shall be won in each draw,” said Katandula.

The Grocer and table top promotion category is open to all those who buy Illovo Tseketseke sugar in bales and on -sell in pack units to consumers and participants need to purchase two or more bales of Illovo Tseketseke sugar from participating stockists or any Chipiku, Price worth and Agora chain stores and deposit their MRA receipt into an entry box with their name and phone number written at the back.

There will be weekly draws and participants have a chance to win either a bicycle or a 50kg bag of Urea fertilizer. There are 261 bicycles worth K8.9 million and 400 50kg bags of fertilizer worth K6.3 Million to be won over a period of 11 weeks and 22 bicycles and 33 50kg bags of fertiliser will be won each week during draws, according to Katandula.

In the mystery shopper activation category, Illovo Sugar Malawi will be deploying a team of brand ambassadors to travel across the country and visit different trading centres and randomly give prizes to shoppers that have purchased Illovo Tseketseke sugar after showing proof of purchase and instant prizes include T-Shirts, Chitenjes, Caps and Shopping bags worth K6 million for a period of eleven weeks.

In the last category of supermarkets promotion, the sugar making company will be deploying a team of brand ambassadors to be stationed in selected Sana, Chipiku, and Shoprite shops across the country and shoppers will be required to buy 3x1kg of Illovo Tseketseke sugar and stand a chance of winning different prizes through a lucky dip or fortune wheel.

The prizes to be given away in this category include Illovo branded Zitenje, Shopping bags, caps, T-Shirts, worth K14.8 million for a period of 3 weeks, at the end of each month in October, November and December 2020, according to Katandula.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares