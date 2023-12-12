Malawian boxer suffers TKO to Zimbabwean in title bout

Malawian boxer Israel Kam’mwamba suffered an embarrassing second round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Zimbabwean opponent Aliya Phiri of a 12-round African Boxing Union lightweight fight.

The loss has undermined his World Boxing Federation (WBF) title victory over another Zimbabwean Evans Usayihwevhu in Chivhu in Zimbabwe last month.

Kam’mwamba failed to live up to his billing as a force to reckon with in the weight category.

However, he attributed the loss to tactical deficiencies as he travelled to the fight without a coach or trainer.

“Tactically I was out of the bout even before going into the ring. I had no one to instruct me and that gave my opponent tactical advantage. I failed to match him. May coach was supposed to be with me but he did not make it to the trip due to financial constraints,” he said.

But Kam’mwamba said he was ready for rematch.

Reacting to the loss, his coach Malani Kayuni said it vindicated that a trainer is important.

“The defeat reflects the support that we incur to the sport. A boxer cannot travel to a fight without a coach. It is not supposed to be the case,” he said.

Kam’mwamba 29 has 14 wins, 11 losses and one draw in 26 bouts while his opponent has nine bouts winning seven and losing two.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!