Malawian designer and model to showcase at 2018 Global Super Model in Zambia

Malawi well known designer, Chantel Flora Mwamondwe will be showcasing her exquisite designs at this year’s Global Super Model to take place in Zambia from 27 April to 5th May 2018.

Alpha Agency, who are responsible in choosing Mwamondwe have confirmed the news.

The Director of the organization, Ausa Kamanga said Mwamondwe will represent Malawi in designs, while Madalo Mkuwu will represent the nation in beauty pageants.

The two are expected to leave on 28th April 2018.

Kamanga said they chose Mwamondwe because she met all the criteria’s needed by the Global Super Model.

“Her designs are entrenched in their tradition, with hats and colorful attire, depicting a wide range of Malawi,” she said.

In her remarks, Mwamondwe whose label is ‘House of Wangwiro’ said this is an opportunity that she was not expecting because there are hundreds’ of designers in the country.

“I might as well say this is also going to empower other youth out there to work hard on what they do best,” she said.

So far, on national, Mwamondwe showcased her designs at fashion4change, music awards and BAF.

She will represent Malawi alongside another model, Madalo Mkuwu, who will take part in the show that is aimed at creating awareness and ambassadors for cancer across the world through modelling.

Mkuwo said she is more excited because the Global Super Model focuses on cancer awareness projects which every contestant is meant to do.

“I would love to talk to young girls with cancer and give them hope and be the reason they smile and get help too,” she said.

She also added that she was excited for Malawi to be noticed and states being the first representative for the nation she feels it will also give her exposure.

However, Mkuwu will need the nation’s support as from 1, May, 2018 people will be asked to vote for People’s Choice awards from the 18 pageants’ representing 18 countries in Africa.

Global Super Model President and Founder, Naomi ‘Eneless’ Banda told Mana on Monday through a telephone interview from Zambia, that the event attracts over 30 countries, more foreign designers, buyers and mass media, are attending to be a part of the largest fashion event at government complex in Lusaka.

Banda said there will be four designers with one from Malawi, Botswana and two Zambian.

She said the winners will cart home $5000 in cash and gift vouchers.

Some of the activities to take place include, bikini photoshoot, which will be looking at the best body and most photogenic model awards.

She also said models will showcase their national costumes for the best national custom award.

“Participants will also visit to cancer hospital to make donations. We will also hold a Gala dinner to them,” said Banda.

