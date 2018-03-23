Veep Chilima leads Malawi delegation to India

Malawi’s Vice President Salous Chilima leaves the country Friday for New Dehli-India where he will be a Guest of Honour at the 13th Confederation for Indian Industry (CII) EXIM Bank conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership to take place from 25th -27th March.

A statement from the Veep office says Chilima is leading a Malawi delegation comprising of Minister of Trade and Industry Henry Mussa, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Emmanual Fabiano, government officials and priavte business sector delegates.

The statement, signed by Press Officer Pilirani Phiri, says the CII-EXIM Bank conclave is India’s largest Africa focussed business event promoting entrepreneurship and enhancing Africa -India investment opportunities, attracting the partipiciaption of over 30 African countries over the years.

“At this Year’s 13th Conclave edition, Vice President Chilima will deliver an opening statement as co-Guest of Honour, apart from various other official engagements that will include an audience with His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind; and Right Honourable Venkaiah Naidu, President and Vice President of the Republic of India respectively,” says the statement.

A tentative programme of the visit shows that upon arrival in India, Chilima will be met by Fabiano and Malawi’s Ambassador to India George Mkondiwa as well as government officials from India.

On Sunday morning, Chilima, a devout Catholic, is expected to attend Palm Sunday Mass Service at Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Dehli.

Later in the day, the Veep is scheduled to meet the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, hold talks with President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan (State House) before attending the official opening ceremony of the business conclave and also deliver an inaugural speech.

Other official engagements the Veep is excpected to undertake while in India include a luncheon to be hosted by the Vice President of India on Monday.

Chilima is also scheduled to hold talks with several high profile people such as Managing Director for EXIM Bank Dr David Rasquihma, Maging Director of Airtel Rakesh Bharti Mittal, TATA, Escorts Group, Kirloskar Group, WAPCOS as well as Mahindra.

The Veep is expected to return home on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

The 13th Conclave will focus on five priority areas set by the African Development Bank (ADB) in 2017 which include Power and Energy, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Education & Skill Development and Agriculture.

The CII- EXIM Bank Conclave was launched by CII in partnership with EXIM Bank of India and with the support of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and MInistry of Commerce and Industry.

Since its first business forum in 2005, and over the last 12 editions, the conclave has emerged as the pioneer event in building partnerships and enhancing economic and business engagement betweeb Africa and India.

