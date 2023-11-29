Malawian triumphs in Zambia Pool Singles Tourney

Malawian Pool player Grievin Ginte Stanford on Sunday defied all odds to win the 2023 Billards Cafe Pool Singles Tournament after beating Ugandan international Ssejemba Ibra 9-7 in the finals at Billards Cafe Hall in Chipata Zambia.

The competition drew 64 players drawn from Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia Malawi and South Africa.

Six players from Malawi travelled to compete at the two-day competition.

As champion, Stanford received a trophy and K50 000 Zambian Kwacha which is equivalent to over K3.5 million Malawian Kwacha, while Ibra received K25 000 Zambian Kwacha as runner-up.

Ceaser Chandinga from Uganda finished on third position while Tendai Mubaiwa from Zimbabwe finished on fourth position while Victor Sinyinza from the host country Zambia, finished on position five.

In a post-match interview Stanford, a former Members and PJ Bites player, while looking cool-calm and collective, said his mission is to conquer Africa.

“I am a happy to have won and I want to conquer Africa. I would like to thank all that supported me throughout the competition,” he said.

Ibra conceded defeat and congratulated Stanford for the win.

“Let me appreciate and congratulate Ginte for the good display skills despite being less popular. you proved to be the champion,” he said.

To reach the finals, the Malawian champion triumphed over Zimbabwe Mubaiwa 9-4.

Malawi Pool Association (Mapa) tournament director Sheriff Khisimisi thanked the players for their efforts to take part at the tournament.

“Despite that Mapa was not involved in their arrangements, we would like to thank the players for their initiative to go to Zambia.

“The success of Stanford is the success of the country. He has raised the country’s flag high. This is a solace for us after the national team failed to take part at All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) and World Cup tournaments due to lack of funding,” he said.

Mapa vice-president Hastings Mpesi said the victory vindicated that Malawi has good players.

“We have talent here in Malawi which needs to be exposed. Let’s join hands to develop and invest in this sport, which has proven that it can put the country on the map,” he said.

