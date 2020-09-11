Malawians warned against consuming recalled Liqui Fruit Red Grape juice cans

September 11, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) executive director James Kaphale has warned against consumption of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330 millilitres (ml) cans   which was recalled due to small shards of glass found in the product.

Liqui Fruit Red Grape juice

CFTC a statement  seen by Nyasa Times  has since advised consumers who may already have bought the products by South Africa-based Pioneer Foods  to return the same to the suppliers for proper disposition and refund.

Kaphale said though the commission’s inspection team has not found products matching the defective batch on the local market, consumers should desist from buying and consuming the product.

He said: “Our team of inspectors conducted inspections in the cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre covering over 40 retail chain stores, distributors and supermarkets to establish the availability of the defective batch on the market, but did find products matching the defective batch.”

Meanwhile, CFTC said the South African manufacturer is undertaking an investigation to determine the root cause and extent of the defect.

The company has recalled a particular batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans.

