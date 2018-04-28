Malawians, Zambians clash over border land

Mchinji district commissioner Rosemary Nawasha has pressed a distress button to Capital Hill over the increased number of clashes between Malawians and Zambians in the border district over land.

Nawasha told a district council meeting recently that the situation is now getting out of hand.

“We are now getting these reports almost every day now. The situation is serious,” she said.

Chief Mkanda of the district said he had try to pacify the situation to no avail.

“I have even met my counterparts in Zambia. The situation this year is serious,” he said.

In Mangochi, Information Minister Nicholas Dausi rushed there after police from Mozambique killed a Malawian at Makanjira over land dispute.

This angered the people of Makanjira who were demanding revenge.

Dausi said Lilongwe was in talks with Maputo over the issue and asked the people to give negotiations a chance.

