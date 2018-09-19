Malawi’s comedian Eric Mabedi needs K20m for kidney transplant in India: Asks for assistance

Malawi’s comedian Eric Mabedi is in need of over K20 million to enable him travel to India for a kidney-transplant surgery.

The amount is to cater for his travelling expenses, his guardian, the kidney donor and lodging while in India. It will also cover the cost of the surgery which is estimated at around $14 000 (about K10 million).

Mabedi said doctors at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre where he has been receiving treatment for the condition for years, have made the recommendation after noting the condition of his kidney which they say can no longer function effectively.

“I have been attending dialysis sessions at the hospital for sometime now. But this intervention was just for interim relief. Now we want to seek a permanent solution for my kidney problem. I have relied on self-injected insulin for years which has weakened my kidneys,” he told the media.

Mabedi’s deteriorating health has limited his performances of late, his last outing coming as far back as July 6 at the Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC). He has been battling diabetes since 1994.

This development has prompted a group of concerned individuals calling themselves Friends of Mabedi, to established a committee to mobilise funds through various initiatives in support of the cause.

Publicity secretary of the group, Higger Mkandawire, said they have taken it upon themselves to help Mabedi after being moved by his present situation being a person who has given so much to the Malawi nation in both educative and entertaining arts.

Mkandawire said: “We are just waiting to receive a go ahead from Mabedi and his doctors at Mwaiwathu who are yet to finalise arrangements with their counterparts in India. As soon as we get that nod we will start our initiative as we have targeted early October to have him leave.”

Mabedi has wowed audiences since he made his breakthrough in theatre in 1984 when he, alongside the late John Nyanga, starred in Kwathu Drama Group’s adaption of Willie Zingani’s novel Madzi Akatayika.

He went on to form a formidable partnership with Nyanga through the years which saw the pair form the popular comic duet of Izeki and Jacob till the death of Nyanga in 2015.

The two went on to break milestones in their artistic journey, some of which are yet to be equalled.

Currently, Mabedi is the board chairperson for Cosoma after being appointed by President Peter Mutharika.

For all well wishers here are the details of the account where they can contribute something for Mabedi’s assistance.

Eric Mabedi

NBS Bank

Ginnery Corner

Current Account 14336087

