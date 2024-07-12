Malawi’s First Lady Joins Global First Ladies Academy in New York, USA

Malawi’s First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, has joined an esteemed gathering of First Ladies from around the world for a prestigious three-day Certified Executive Leadership Training in Health and Development in New York, United States of America (USA).

The event is taking place at the Ford Foundation Centre for Social Justice in New York.

According to a statement, the training, organized by the Global First Ladies Academy (GFLA) and Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, demonstrates the collaborative spirit of global health initiatives in partnership with the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the Alliance of Spouses of Heads of State and Representatives of Latin America (ALMA), the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN), and the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen,

“This training aims to enhance leadership in public health and development,” it said.

The Global First Ladies Academy (GFLA) leverages the power of the Global First Ladies Alliance, regional networks, and Columbia University’s century-long expertise in public health to support First Ladies in their roles.

The program provides a platform for discussing a wide range of topics, including cancer prevention, communicable and chronic disease management, maternal and child health, climate change, health systems, mental health, and gender equity in access to capital, it reads.

The statement said the discussions are based on current trends, critical research, and sustainable evidence-based approaches to health and development challenges.

Founded in 2009, the GFLA has worked with over 79 First Ladies, empowering them to lead impactful health and development initiatives in their countries.

Its first academy, launched in 2023 in partnership with Columbia University and OAFLAD, included participants from Botswana, Burundi, The Gambia, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

They covered effective leadership, strategic policymaking, public health system strengthening, HIV/AIDS, women’s cancers, and HPV.

However a notable highlight was a roundtable discussion with US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, emphasizing the importance of global partnerships.

The 2024 Academy, hosted at the Ford Foundation Centre for Social Justice, runs from July 10 to 12 and is held in partnership with Columbia University, Ford Foundation, USAID, GE HealthCare, Merck, and PepsiCo.

This year’s gathering continues the mission of empowering First Ladies to lead impactful health and development initiatives in their countries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!