Over 200 diaspora Malawians to attend a virtual Mining Investment Forum

Over 200 Malawians living in diaspora are expected to attend the first-ever virtual Malawi Mining Investment Forum (MMIF) on Saturday, 13th July 2024.

The forum is aimed at creating a collaborative environment where Malawians living abroad can learn about investment opportunities within Malawi’s mining industry.

Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno told a press conference in Lilongwe on Thursday that through constructive discussions, participants will explore strategies and solutions under the theme: “Global Connections, Local Impact : Investing in Malawi’s Minerals,”

” It is part of our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development and growth of the mining the sector,” she said.

Chang’anamuno highlighted that the forum will include sessions specifically designed for Malawians living abroad to provide unique investment opportunities in Malawi’s growing mining sector.

The Minister added that Malawi hosts a diverse array of mineral resources such as Rare Earth Elements (REEs), graphite, uranium, gold, and gemstones, amongst others saying: “These mineral resources are instrumental to industrialization as described in the Malawi 2063 Vision.”

She said they are a significant source of government revenue through taxes, royalties and fees, essential for funding development initiatives across various sectors.

Chang’anamuno further said, the mining sector provides employment opportunities, fosters skills development, and sustains livelihoods through Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (ASM).

According to her, government aims to grow the mining sector to contribute to at least 15% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“This goal will require robust legal, policy, and institutional frameworks; public-private partnerships in mineral exploration and mining; local beneficiation (processing and refining) or value addition,” she said.

As well as formalization of ASM to secure mineral wealth and revenue; and functional auxiliary sectors, mainly transportation, energy and service sectors.

However the event follows the successful 2024 Malawi Mining Investment Forum which took place in Lilongwe from April 23rd to 24th, 2024 during Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) week which was officially opened by our President His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

