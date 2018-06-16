Malawi’s Tazizwa Kasambara on duty at World Cup as OMBC

Malawi’s flag carrier at FIFA World Cup in Russia, Tazizwa Kasambara, was on duty on Friday as Official Match Ball Carriers (OMBC) during a match between Morocco and Iran in which Morocco substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an own goal in injury time.

Malawians on social media dominated their pages in Friday with photos of nine-year-old son, Tazizwa as OMBC.

Tazizwa, a son of former Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Raphael Kasambara, outclassed 19-contestants in various drills such as football skills, discipline and English proficiency to win the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) competition organised KIA Motors at St. Andrew’s International Primary School in Blantyre through their distribution partners HTD Malawi Limited.

He is accompanied at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia by his mother Maggie in this all-paid-for trip

His father, pledged to support his son’s ambition of becoming a football player.

Tazizwa, a year-five pupil at St. Andrew’s Primary, said he has always wanted to become a football player. He said he believes the chance of rubbing shoulders with the best players in the world as OMBC in Russia will give him the much-needed motivation to pursue his dream.

