Malawi female boxer Bashir beats British to win Commonwealth title

Malawian female boxer Anisha Bashir lived up to her pre-fight talk and carried the day after outclassing British Samantha ‘SJ’ Smith in a 10-round contest at York Hall, Bethnal Green to claim Commonwealth Female lightweight title.

The African Boxing Union (ABU) ABU super lightweight champion, had won seven bouts [all knockouts] and lost five times whereas Smith, 38, has eight wins, including four knockouts, and a defeat.

“It feels great to win the bout and the title,” said the 21-year-old boxer.

Bashir said she has always dreamt of fighting at top level and this might just be the break she has been waiting for.

Her Manager, Craig Rousseau praised the Malawian for a good fight.

“She really fought very well,”he said. “This girl is the pride of the nation.”

