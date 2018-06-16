Rosemary Mkandawire launches K6.5m Mzimba North Constituency trophy

Mzimba North Constituency aspiring parliamentarian Rosemary Nthumboyauka Mkandawire is bankrolling a K6.5 million football trophy in the area to be launched Sunday .

The aspirant, who wants to contest on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket, confirmed the developement on Tuesday.

The trophy will be contested by teams from the area’s zones namely Luzi, Bwengu, Luhomero, Enukweni, Engucwini, Ezondweni, Kacheche, Kamwe and Elunyeni.

Bwengu zone chairperson Lion Nyirenda said the trophy would help young and ambitious footballers in the area realise their dream.

He said the tournament would be played on a league basis in each zone and the top team from every zone would qualify for the quarter-finals at constituency level.

Champions for each zone will pocket K150 000 while runners-up will get K100 000.

Third and fourth-placed teams will pocket K75 000 and K50 000 respectively.

The fifth-placed team will receive K25,000.

“There will be a play-off between the 8th and 9th ranked zonal champions so that we identify the zone to compete with the best seven champions in the quarter-finals.

The champions at constituency level will walk away with K100 000 and the runners-up will pocket K75 000.

Third and fourth placed team will pocket K50 000 and K20 000, respectively, according to Nyirenda

