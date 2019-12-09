Malawi’s top entertainment and arts awards UMP announces media nominees
Organisers of Malawi’s top entertainment and arts awards, Urban Music People (UMP) awards has announced the highly anticipated media awards nominees for this year’s UMP music and fashion blended edition.
According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times, unveiling of the winners and the Award ceremony will be held at a private function on Sunday 15 December at Scallas Café, Blantyre.
“The media are a vital stakeholder in our growing music and fashion industry. These awards were introduced to recognize the important role the media play but also to encourage excellence in arts journalism”, UMP Awards Director, Ken Zizwa said in the statement.
Zizwa was also quick to point out that the voting process included inputs from nominees of the music and fashion awards, as well the judges panel of the fashion awards.
2019 UMP Media Awards Nominees
Best Print Journalist (Male)
- Brian Itai
- John Chirwa
- Sam Banda Jnr
Best Print Journalist (Female)
- Edith Gondwe
- Yvonne Sundu
Best Online Journalist
- Dalitso Mizaya
- Harold Kapindu
- Pemphero Musowa
TV personality of the Year
- Luna MC
- Priscilla Kayira
- Sharon Chirwa
Radio DJ/Personality of the Year
- Black Jak
- Joy Nathu
- Sharon Chirwa
Club DJ of the year (Male)
- DJ Mask
- DJ Nathan Tunes
- VJ Ice
Club DJ of the year (Female)
- RJ the DJ
- DJ Bubblegum
Photographer of the Year
- JustJerome
- Liyha simmons
- Zeeya creations
Best Entertainment Graphic Designers
- Spryal
- Tawina Mbeza
- Vincent Lawkast Kasindi
