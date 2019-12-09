Malawi’s top entertainment and arts awards UMP announces media nominees

December 9, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Organisers of Malawi’s top entertainment and arts awards, Urban Music People (UMP) awards  has announced the highly anticipated media awards nominees for this year’s UMP music and fashion blended edition.

Priscilla Kayira nominated TV personality of the Year

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times, unveiling of the winners and the Award ceremony will be held at a private function on Sunday 15 December at Scallas Café, Blantyre.

“The media are a vital stakeholder in our growing music and fashion industry. These awards were introduced to recognize the important role the media play but also to encourage excellence in arts journalism”, UMP Awards Director, Ken Zizwa said in the statement.

Zizwa was also quick to point out that the voting process included inputs from nominees of the music and fashion awards, as well the judges panel of the fashion awards.

2019 UMP Media Awards Nominees

Best Print Journalist (Male)

  • Brian Itai
  • John Chirwa
  • Sam Banda Jnr

Best Print Journalist (Female)

  • Edith Gondwe
  • Yvonne Sundu

Best Online Journalist

  • Dalitso Mizaya
  • Harold Kapindu
  • Pemphero Musowa

TV personality of the Year

  • Luna MC
  • Priscilla Kayira
  • Sharon Chirwa

Radio DJ/Personality of the Year

  • Black Jak
  • Joy Nathu
  • Sharon Chirwa

Club DJ of the year (Male)

  • DJ Mask
  • DJ Nathan Tunes
  • VJ Ice

Club DJ of the year (Female)

  • RJ the DJ
  • DJ Bubblegum

Photographer of the Year

  • JustJerome
  • Liyha simmons
  • Zeeya creations

Best Entertainment Graphic Designers

  • Spryal
  • Tawina Mbeza
  • Vincent Lawkast Kasindi
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of