Malawi’s TradeFlow Analytics Wins Zambia/Malawi Women in FinTech Hackathon

Malawian FinTech startup TradeFlow Analytics has emerged victorious at the inaugural Zambia/Malawi Women in FinTech Hackathon, taking home a cash prize of $2,000. Zambian-based Mighty Fin secured second place, receiving $1,000.

The week-long event, held at Lusaka Legacy Resort, showcased 16 innovative teams from the two countries. COMESA Business Council (CBC) Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jonathan Pinifolo, commended all participants, noting their potential to create solutions that transform lives.

“While TradeFlow Analytics took the top prize, all the teams demonstrated impressive skills. They successfully integrated the Mojaloop open-source software and Level One Project principles into their solutions,” said Dr. Pinifolo.

Deborah Jalakasi, co-founder of TradeFlow Analytics, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the win. “We are thrilled. We didn’t expect this, but we gave it our best effort with two sleepless nights. We believe God has made this possible for us. As a startup, our focus is now on technical implementation to make our product live,” she said.

Jalakasi emphasized that TradeFlow Analytics aims to empower informal cross-border traders by providing accurate trade information, such as market opportunities and foreign exchange rates. She also thanked the organizers for creating a platform that uplifts women-led organizations, promising to inspire other women entrepreneurs.

Mighty Fin’s team leader, Vwanganji Bowa, reflected on the resilience tested during the hackathon and their ambition to build a robust platform serving the COMESA region. Their product, Mama Pay, is a savings and loan application designed for women informal traders and small-scale businesses.

Both teams acknowledged the support from CBC, HiPipo, and the Gates Foundation, which championed the event and trained participants in ideation, conceptualization, and Minimum Viable Product development.

HiPipo FinTech Events Manager, Charlotte Neeza, encouraged all teams to continue refining their ideas, emphasizing their potential to make a market impact.

The Women in FinTech Hackathon, organized by HiPipo in partnership with CBC, is part of HiPipo’s “Include Everyone” program, which focuses on scaling FinTech solutions in the COMESA region, beginning with Zambia and Malawi.

TradeFlow Analytics’ innovative web solution leverages data analytics to provide essential trade information to cross-border traders, while Mighty Fin’s Mama Pay is set to revolutionize financial support for women entrepreneurs.

