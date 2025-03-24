MNCS Pushes for Broader Sports Journalism Training Beyond Football and Netball

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has called for a concerted effort to train sports journalists in the coverage of “lesser-followed” sporting disciplines beyond the traditionally dominant football and netball.

Speaking at Safari Beach Lodge in Salima during the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) Elective General Meeting (EGM), MNCS Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Henry Kamata, emphasized the need for sports media to diversify their focus and expertise.

“As a country, we need sports journalists who are well-versed in a variety of sporting disciplines,” said Dr. Kamata, who was the Guest of Honour at the event. “They should be able to cover, report, and provide feedback on the full range of sports codes available in Malawi.”

To strengthen collaboration, Dr. Kamata revealed that MNCS and SWAM will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at formalizing their working relationship.

At the same meeting, Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) Vice President Francis Kadzakalowa urged journalists to give more attention to sports like boxing.

“For boxing to grow and attract the support it deserves, we rely heavily on the media to highlight the stories, athletes, and challenges within the sport,” Kadzakalowa said.

Football Legends Association (FLA) Chairperson, Jim Kalua, echoed similar sentiments and commended SWAM for its continued support of various sporting activities.

“SWAM has always been a great partner to us in the football fraternity,” Kalua said. “We are here today to show our solidarity and look forward to growing together.”

During the EGM, SWAM re-elected Mphatso Malidadi of Times Group as President unopposed. Lucy Kadzongwe of Mibawa Television and Wesysylas Chirwa of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) also retained their positions as Vice President and General Secretary, respectively.

New faces in the executive include Snowden Kadzakumanja (Treasurer) and Benjamin Maona (National Coordinator). Additional executive members elected are Idah Mwambazi, Sandford Sambwita, Andrew Cane Chilapondwa, Bright Lunda, and Rabson Woodwell.

Speaking after his re-election, Malidadi thanked SWAM members for their renewed confidence in his leadership.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to continue serving SWAM,” he said. “While we faced some challenges during our first term, we are committed to addressing them and ensuring we elevate professionalism in sports journalism. We will continue engaging key partners such as the MNCS to achieve our goals.”

The new SWAM executive will serve until 2029.

